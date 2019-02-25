GlobalLogic to expand Asia-Pacific footprint, open additional centre at Bengaluru

The US-headquartered GlobalLogic is expanding its footprint in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) and is investing in setting up offices locally.

It is also looking to double its India workforce in the next 2-3 years.

It is a change in the company strategy, as Puneet Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, GlobalLogic India, says, “Overall, the industry has neglected the APAC region till now.”

APAC region is one of the fastest growing regions in the digital space. However, not many companies, including GlobalLogic, focused on the region given the challenge in building business here until recently.

For the company, 80 percent of the business comes from North America, 10-15 per cent from Europe and the rest from APAC region. It is this portion that the company is looking to increase with its latest APAC strategy.

"When you apply the US model it does not work. You need to be local as each region is different. APAC is different,” he explained.

Unlike the US, the region has a longer decision life-cycle and is more successful when the business conversation is business leaders-led. Though there is initial resistance, Gupta said digital conversations are moving forward. “The right trick for that is business leaders-led conversation. It has to be CEO or CTO driven,” he added.

The company is now in the process of setting up local offices and is already working with companies in sectors such as telecom, media, retail and other industries where GlobalLogic has competence in. “We are putting up investment and setting up offices to expand in the market,” he added.

Though the company did not disclose the name of the locations, Gupta hinted that Singapore and Indonesia are few locations they are looking at.

On the hiring front, Gupta said as they expand the business, the company is looking to hire 1,500 personnel in the next 2-3 years. India already accounts for over half of its 13,000 workforce.

The company has been continuously stepping up its India workforce in the last few years. It has almost doubled its hiring since 2014, from 3,000 to 6,500 now. The company has its largest R&D centre in Noida and four more centres in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The company is opening its second centre in Bengaluru soon.

According to media reports, the company is looking to triple its revenue to $2 billion by 2022, with revenue crossing $550 million at the beginning of 2018.