Gaurav Gupta's Zomato stint ends soon after IPO; here are the roles he played

Always in the core of new developments, Gaurav Gupta was always recognised as one of the deal breakers in Zomato. He was hired by the company as the business head of the table reservation business in 2015 and over the years, he climbed the ladder to be escalated as the co-founder of Zomato -- a company he never founded.

At a time when he exits the company, here's a look at what all roles he played at online food ordering and restaurant reservation firms.

Moneycontrol broke the news of his exit first.

During the first year of his stint, he launched the table reservation business and scaled it across India, UAE, and Australia.

He was soon assigned global advertising sales head where he led revenue across India, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand, among other markets.

In 2018, he was made the chief operating officer of Zomato. He held on to this position almost for three years before being promoted as the co-founder.

It must be noted escalating an employee to the position of a co-founder was an unprecedented move in the startup's ecosystem till then and Gupta's definitely made it clear to the outer world of the importance he held within the organisation.

He would go on to become the face of the company in the run-up to the IPO, leading discussions with investors and the media.

But meanwhile, a year before the IPO, he again stepped down from his existing position of the chief operating officer to focus on Zomato's nutraceuticals business which Zomato thought had a huge opportunity.

Interestingly, his exit comes days after Zomato exited this business. Moneycontrol reported about this development.

As per the IPO documents, Gupta's ESOPs in the company were valued at Rs 197 crore. It wasn't immediately clear if he got to liquidate any of it in the public event.

"I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," Gupta told executives at Zomato in an email as per the company's blog.

