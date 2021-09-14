MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Gaurav Gupta's Zomato stint ends soon after IPO; here are the roles he played

As per the IPO documents, Gupta's ESOPs in the company were valued at Rs 197 crore. It wasn't immediately clear if he got to liquidate any of it in the public event.

Priyanka Sahay
September 14, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST


Always in the core of new developments, Gaurav Gupta was always recognised as one of the deal breakers in Zomato. He was hired by the company as the business head of the table reservation business in 2015 and over the years, he climbed the ladder to be escalated as the co-founder of Zomato -- a company he never founded.


At a time when he exits the company, here's a look at what all roles he played at online food ordering and restaurant reservation firms.

Moneycontrol broke the news of his exit first.

During the first year of his stint, he launched the table reservation business and scaled it across India, UAE, and Australia.

He was soon assigned global advertising sales head where he led revenue across India, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand, among other markets.

Close

Related stories

In 2018, he was made the chief operating officer of Zomato. He held on to this position almost for three years before being promoted as the co-founder.

It must be noted escalating an employee to the position of a co-founder was an unprecedented move in the startup's ecosystem till then and Gupta's definitely made it clear to the outer world of the importance he held within the organisation.

He would go on to become the face of the company in the run-up to the IPO, leading discussions with investors and the media.

But meanwhile, a year before the IPO, he again stepped down from his existing position of the chief operating officer to focus on Zomato's nutraceuticals business which Zomato thought had a huge opportunity.

Interestingly, his exit comes days after Zomato exited this business. Moneycontrol reported about this development.

As per the IPO documents, Gupta's ESOPs in the company were valued at Rs 197 crore. It wasn't immediately clear if he got to liquidate any of it in the public event.

"I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," Gupta told executives at Zomato in an email as per the company's blog.

Also tune in to: Setting Sail | Food delivery should surpass e-commerce in India in 2-3 years: Zomato's co-founder Gaurav Gupta

Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Gaurav Gupta #IPO #Zomato
first published: Sep 14, 2021 01:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.