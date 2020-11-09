Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta steps down, to focus on company's nutrition business

Gaurav Gupta, Zomato's Chief Operating Officer for the last five years, has stepped down from this position to focus on Zomato's nutraceuticals business. This comes at a time when the company is preparing for a hotly-anticipated public listing.

“I will be vacating the COO position at Zomato. I was anyway not doing this role and it will be great for all of us if we find someone better than me to do this role,” he said in an email to employees, of which Moneycontrol has seen a copy. Last year, he was also given an honorary designation of co-founder for his role in the company.

“I will be focusing on our nutrition business...This business can potentially be a large value driver for Zomato in the future," he added.

The role change comes a week after another senior level reshuffle, where head of corporate development Akshant Goyal was appointed as Zomato's new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Akriti Chopra, who will head people development.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in September that it is looking to go public in the first half of 2021, after shoring up with over $300 million in capital this year alone.