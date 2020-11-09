172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|zomato-coo-gaurav-gupta-steps-down-to-focus-on-nutrition-business-6090541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta steps down, to focus on company's nutrition business

The role change comes a week after another senior level reshuffle, where head of corporate development Akshant Goyal was appointed as Zomato's new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Akriti Chopra, who will head people development.

M. Sriram
Representative Image
Representative Image

Gaurav Gupta, Zomato's Chief Operating Officer for the last five years, has stepped down from this position to focus on Zomato's nutraceuticals business. This comes at a time when the company is preparing for a hotly-anticipated public listing.

“I will be vacating the COO position at Zomato. I was anyway not doing this role and it will be great for all of us if we find someone better than me to do this role,” he said in an email to employees, of which Moneycontrol has seen a copy. Last year, he was also given an honorary designation of co-founder for his role in the company.

“I will be focusing on our nutrition business...This business can potentially be a large value driver for Zomato in the future," he added.

Close

The role change comes a week after another senior level reshuffle, where head of corporate development Akshant Goyal was appointed as Zomato's new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Akriti Chopra, who will head people development.

related news

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in September that it is looking to go public in the first half of 2021, after shoring up with over $300 million in capital this year alone.

Moneycontrol first reported on November 6 that Zomato has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital as the banker for its initial public offering (IPO) and law firms Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Indus Law as legal advisors.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Business #Companies #startups

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.