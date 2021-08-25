MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

FM Sitharaman's presser highlights: Launch of EASE 4.0 Index, 'PSBs have collectively done well'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met chief executive officers of public sector banks (PSBs) to review annual financial performance of the lenders.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 25 addressed a press conference after her two-day visit to Mumbai.

She interacted with top officials of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and launched the EASE 4.0 Index - a reform agenda for 2021-22 for public sector banks (PSBs).

Sitharaman also met chief executive officers of state-run banks to review annual financial performance of the lenders.

The government has directed banks to interact with Export Promotion Agencies as well as industry and commerce bodies so that the requirements of the exporters can be addressed in timely manner, the Finance Minister said.

She also responded to comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had criticised the Centre's National Asset Monetisation Pipeline programme.

Close

Related stories

"The Congress party had monetised the New Delhi railway station in 2008.  Why didn't Rahul Gandhi tear down the monetisation plan for New Delhi railway station?" Sitharaman said.

Also read: FM Sitharaman launches National Monetisation Pipeline scheme, to monetise assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore by 2024-25

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj, who also present at the media briefing, said direct listing of companies on overseas platforms is under consideration.

Here's what the Finance Minister said at the media briefing:

> "Banks have been directed to interact regularly with Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation so the exporters don't have to shuttle between various bankers."

> "Lot of sunrise sectors require a lot of funding, need to facilitate that. Banks should take the befit of technology. Have asked banks to look at the area of fintech."

> "Banks have expressed concerns on CASA deposits piling up in eastern areas. Credit flow need to be better promoted in Eastern states of country. Credit flow is not happening in eastern states if country."

Also read - FM Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with bankers: Key points discussed

> "Collectively PSBs have done very well PSBs have shown that they are in a position to come to the market and raise funds."

> "Bare minimum presence of the government will be there in strategic sectors. Banks and financial services were identified as strategic sectors. Will look at amalgamation or selling government stake in insurance companies over and above bare minimum presence."

> "Have given details out on oil bonds. Its is not Centre vs State on fuel prices. Centre and State will have to sit together to discuss fuel issue." Sitharaman had on August 16 said the current BJP-led government is paying for a reduction in prices of petroleum products during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, due to the interest and principles having to be repaid on oil bonds from that period.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Aug 25, 2021 02:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.