FM Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with bankers: Key points discussed

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 25 undertook an annual review of the public sector banks.

FM Sitharaman is on her two-day visit to Mumbai to meet tax officials, public sector banks and to meet with officials of top industry association Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

In a post-meeting presser, Sitharaman said she has reviewed the annual performance of public sector banks and also the implementation of announcements of Covid-19 related packages. The government has directed banks to interact with Export Promotion Agencies as well as industry and commerce bodies so that the requirements of the exporters can be addressed timely.

She said, “Banks have been directed to interact regularly with Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation so the exporters don't have to shuttle between various bankers.”

Banks have been also requested to work with state governments across countries to support the one district one product scheme as sunrise sectors require funding from banks.

FM also requested banks to push for banking services in the North Eastern states as bankers had raised concerns around CASA deposits as bankers had raised concerns around CASA deposits.

She said, "Banks must push for credit expansion in these states and credit flow for development of business in these sectors must be promoted.”

On the annual performance of the banks, FM said, collectively public sector banks have done well and individually some of the banks have performed very well and the banks too have come out of the PCA norms.

FM Sitharaman also approved enhanced pension contribution and payout by public sector banks under the 11th bipartite settlement signed by Indian Banks’ Associations.

Debashish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services in a media briefing said, the previous limit was set at Rs 9,284 per pensioner and a cap has been removed to implement a uniform slab of 30% of their last drawn salary. Employer contribution to NPS has been raised to 14% from earlier 10%, he added.