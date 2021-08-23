MARKET NEWS

FM Sitharaman launches National Monetisation Pipeline scheme, to monetise assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore by 2024-25

NMP will help improve liquidity to increase expenditure in infrastructure by the government, said FM Sitharaman.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 06:14 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union government on August 23 announced that it will monetise assets worth Rs 6,00,000 crore between 2021-22 and 2024-25 under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) scheme, which was launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said assets being given out under the National Monetisation Pipeline will still be owned by the government, and will be returned to the government after a period of time.

Sitharaman had announced National Monetisation Pipeline during Union Budget 2021."By bringing in private participation, we are going to monetise it (assets) better and with whatever resource that you obtained by monetisation, you are able to put in for further investment into infrastructure building," Sitharaman said. She added that the NMP will help improve liquidity to increase expenditure in infrastructure by the government.

Among other details, FM Sitharaman said that in the four-year pipeline of the Centre’s brownfield infrastructure assets, there is land involved in NMP only brownfield assets.

Speaking at launch event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the government will monetise assets worth Rs 6,00,000 crore between 2021-22 and 2024-25 under the NMP scheme.

Kant said that assets worth Rs 20,800 crore from aviation sector will be monetised, while assets worth Rs 35,100 crore will be monetised from telecom sector under the NMP plan.

Apart from this, the government will monetise assets worth Rs 150,000 crore from railway sector, Rs 160,000 crore from roads sector and Rs 45,200 crore from power transmission sector respectively, Kant said.

"Fifteen railway stadiums, 25 airports and the stake of central government in existing airports and 160 coal mining projects will be up for monetisation," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

"We are fully committed to delivering success to the National Monetisation Pipeline. We feel that it is very important to bring in the private sector for better operation and maintenance, therefore we are committed to very strong delivery on the ground," Kant added.

Earlier in August, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said that that the government is finalising Rs 6 lakh crore worth infrastructure assets, including national highways and power grid pipelines, which would be monetised.

The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the government's brownfield infrastructure assets. In the Union Budget 2021-22, the government laid a lot of emphasis on asset monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure, and included a number of key announcements.
Tags: #Amitabh Kant #brownfield infrastructure assets #National Monetisation Pipeline #Nirmala Sitharaman #NITI Aayog
first published: Aug 23, 2021 05:49 pm

