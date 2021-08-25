Direct listing on overseas platform is under govt's consideration: Revenue Secy Tarun Bajaj

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

Direct listing on overseas platform, which can allow Indian entrepreneurs to be part of the global IPO boom, "is under consideration of the government", Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on August 25.

According to Bajaj, direct listing for companies "will need some issues to be sorted out for it to be a success".

Earlier this month, some of India's best known startup founders and investors had written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) urging the Centre to allow startups to list overseas -- a move planned for years but on which action seems to have stalled recently​

CEOs of Swiggy, Urban Company, Cred, Infra.Market, Byju's and Unacademy along with partners from Sequoia Capital, Accel, Lightspeed and Tiger Global, among others, said that enabling overseas listing will be "the single most significant, big bang reform for the startup ecosystem and will instantly pave the way for Indian companies to be on the global map". A copy of the letter was seen by Moneycontrol.

US capital markets are far bigger than India, making it an attractive place for Indian startups to list, given increased investor interest and more sophisticated investors. Investors in other developed markets are also more used to seeing high-growth sometimes loss-making companies and those companies may be valued better in foreign stock markets.

In September 2020, the government took the first step towards allow direct overseas listing when it amended the Companies Act, 2013. In February, companies listed abroad were given more compliance freedom than Indian companies. However, further action is awaited, letter noted.

Currently, Indian companies can list abroad by issuing American Depository Receipts (ADR) or Global Depository Receipts (GDR), a proxy to shares, which represent the company's stock, but are less liquid and may not fetch the same sort of excitement and valuation that actual shares do.

The letter also addressed concerns of capital and wealth creation shifting abroad, saying that Indian companies listing abroad will in fact elevate their profile and attract more foreign investments in India. Further, companies can be listed both in India and abroad. In the last few years, many startups including Ola, Oyo and Byju's, among others, have had substantial overseas business, and a listing there could spur employment and wealth creation for their employees

In a recent column for Moneycontrol, Mohandas Pai, the chairman of Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education said as a country, India needs to give its start-up founders the choice to play on the global stage and directly list in a country of their choice.​

"What India needs right now is a good, open regulatory system which encourages innovation, risk taking, investment and job creation, and facilitates the growth of the economy to $5 trillion by 2026. Barriers such as not allowing Indian companies to list directly overseas are unnecessarily holding up India’s growth," he wrote.