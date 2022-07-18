English
    Flight booking platform Cleartrip suffers customer data breach

    In an email to customers, Cleartrip said that there was "security anomaly that entailed illegal and unauthorised access to a part of Cleartrip’s internal systems"

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
    No sensitive information has been compromised, the company has said.

    Flight booking platform Cleartrip on July 18 said that its internal systems were breached by unnamed perpetrators.

    In an email sent to customers, Cleartrip said, “This is to inform you that there has been a security anomaly that entailed illegal and unauthorised access to a part of Cleartrip’s internal systems.”

    In the email, Cleartrip informed that apart from a person's profile, "no sensitive information pertaining to your Cleartrip account has been compromised as a result of this anomaly of our systems".

    Cleartrip did not provide any further details on the nature of the hack their systems suffered or who the hackers were. However, they advised people to reset their passwords as a precautionary measure.

    “As per our protocols, we have immediately intimated the relevant cyber authorities and are taking appropriate legal action and recourse to ensure necessary steps are being taken as per the law,” the company said.

    This is the first significant data breach that has come to light ever since the directions of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) came to force in late June.

    Among many other requirements, the directions mandate that all types of body corporate have to report cybersecurity incidents to CERT-In within 6 hours of discovering the issue.

    It is also important to point out that this is not the first time that Cleartrip suffered a breach of its systems. In 2017, a hacking group called Turtle Squad defaced its website after gaining unauthorised access.
