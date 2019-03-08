Fitbit launches its cheapest smart band for Rs 6,999 with Versa Edition Lite

The wearable market is growing at a rapid pace in India and to capitalise on it, Fitbit has launched a bunch of wearables that would directly compete with Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi. The company has introduced four wearables, namely Fitbit Versa Edition Lite smartwatch, the Inspire HR, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Ace 2.

Fitbit Versa Edition Lite

The Versa Edition Lite is priced at Rs 15,999. It hosts essential features like sleep monitoring, automatic activity detecting, continuous PurePulse heart-rate monitoring, and over 15 goal-based exercises. The smartwatch has a GPS and SpO2 sensor that tracks conditions like sleep apnea. Fitbit says the Versa Lite has a battery life of over four days. The smartwatch comes in five colours — Charcoal, Mulberry, Marina Blue, White, Lilac.

Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR

Fitbit announced two new smart wristbands called Inspire and Inspire HR. The two models would be replacing Zip, High, High HR, and the Flex 2. The Inspire features automatic activity tracking, goal celebrations, tracking sleep and exercise, stopwatch, etc. The wristband is swim-proof (50m) and has a touchscreen display. The device comes with 5-day battery life and in black and sangria colour variants. Inspire is priced at Rs 6,999.

The Inspire HR shares numerous features from the Inspire. It has a 24x7 heart rate monitoring sensor, sleep and exercise tracker, 15 exercise-modes, GPS and relax guided breathing. Like the Inspire, The HR too has a touchscreen display and is swim-proof. It has a battery life of over five days and is available in black, lilac and two-tone black and white colour variants. The wristband can be bought for Rs 8,999.

Fitbit Ace 2

This device is for children aged below six years. It has an OLED screen with a bumper which would protect the device from any impact or fall. The Ace 2 has animated clock faces, 11 challenges that motivate children to move. The Ace 2 supports cover photos and colourful avatars that can be set in the Fitbit App. It has swim-proof water resistance and would be available in the second quarter of 2019 for Rs 6,999. The band would be available in two colours — Watermelon/Teal and Night sky/Neon.