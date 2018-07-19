Farnborough Airshow: $110 billion deals, new launches and A380’s future

Top commercial aircraft manufacturers have racked up orders worth more than $110 billion in the opening days of the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.

The airshow is a biennial event held at the Farnborough airport, United Kingdom in the month of July. The event is a mix of trade exposition and a public airshow. More than 2 lakh people had attended the event in 2012.

The airshow commenced on July 16 and will conclude on July 22.

Here are some of the major announcements made at the Farnborough Airshow, so far:

Mega deals

Aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus have sealed orders for commercial planes worth more than $110 billion at the airshow.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Vietjet Air and Boeing for the purchase of 100 737 MAX aircraft. It is the latest major order for Boeing with a list price of more than $12 billion.

Boeing also received a commitment from Volga DPNER to buy 34 freighter planes, DHL for 14 Boeing 777 freighters and a nearly $10 billion deal with Air Lease Corp for 78 new Boeing aircraft.

United Airlines also announced purchase of four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

On the other hand, Boeing’s rival Airbus has gathered list price deals worth around $52 billion, according to a report by CNBC.

An undisclosed customer has agreed to purchase 80 A320neo jets worth around $8.8 billion. Airbus’ other deals included a $5.5 billion A220 order from the new airline being set up by Jet Blue founder David Neeleman.

Taiwanese startup carrier Starlux has ordered deals for 17 while China’s Sichuan Airlines ordered 10 Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Future of the A380

Talking about the future of the troubled A380 super-jumbo project, Tom Williams, head of Airbus’ aircraft operations has said claimed its "best years are ahead of us".

While it was the first time that Airbus’ flagship aircraft was absent from the Farnborough Airshow since the project took off, Williams said the absence had nothing to do with plunging sales, according to a report by BBC.

The A380 is one of the costliest aircraft projects and has been not found enough customers since inception.

Launches



Introducing the Volante Vision Concept. Beautiful has a new dimension. #AstonMartinVisionConcept pic.twitter.com/yrL1CidMUv

— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) July 16, 2018

Luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin has unveiled plans for a personal aircraft, calling it a "sports car for the skies". The project is named ‘Volante Vision Concept’.

The three-seat hybrid-electric vehicle will be able to take off and land vertically. While the concept aircraft has unveiled at the airshow, Aston Martin is hoping to have a flying version ready in two years.

Tempest: United Kingdom has unveiled a model of its planned fighter jet called Tempest. According to a report by BBC, UK's Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson has said the jet could be used with either pilots or as a drone and will take flight by 2035.

The aircraft, developed by BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and missile expert MBDA, is planned to replace the Typhoon fighter jet.

Williamson also said UK would be investing 2 billion Pounds in the Tempest project.

Airbus also showcased the newly renamed A220, which was formerly the Bombardier CSeries.