Explained | Yuan payments to settle Russian imports: 5 key questions answered

UltraTech Cement is importing 157,000 tonnes of coal from Russia and paying for it with Chinese yuan, Reuters reported on June 29, citing an Indian customs document.

The deal is worth 172,652,900 yuan or $25.81 million, the report said.

Despite Western countries imposing sanctions on Russia since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, India has looked to maintain trade ties with Moscow while not breaching the sanctions.

Here are the answers to five key questions on why UltraTech Cement may be using the Chinese currency to pay for Russian imports, the nature of such payments, and its potential impact on Indian trade and currency.

Why is this payment denominated in a currency other than the US dollar?

After Russia invaded Ukraine, many countries, including the US and members of the European Union, have imposed sanctions on Moscow to limit its ability to fund the war. Sanctions are penalties imposed by one country on another for breaking international law.

Essentially, the US has cut off Russia’s access to the dollar. This has made Indian companies, looking to take advantage of the lower price of Russian commodities, consider alternative modes of payment for imports. An explicit rupee-rouble trade arrangement between India and Russia, an alternative payment mechanism to settle dues in rupees instead of dollars, is yet to materialise.

“A lot of corporates, importers and exporters were banking on the rupee-rouble trade arrangement for settling payment transactions with Russia. But since that did not materialise, they are scurrying to alternative payment methods,” said a senior treasury official at a state-run bank, requesting anonymity.

“We may see one-off yuan-related payments going forward to settle Russian transactions, but it is difficult to assess whether that can continue,” the banker said. “Most likely, the rupee-rouble trade arrangement will be preferred, whenever it is put in place.”

How large is India’s trade with Russia?

India’s imports from Russia are relatively low. According to data from the Commerce Ministry, India’s imports from Russia amounted to $2.33 billion in April 2022, up from $659 million in April 2021. In FY22, India’s imports from Russia stood at $9.87 billion as against $5.49 billion in FY21. In FY22, India’s total merchandise imports stood at $612.61 billion.

The government is exploring "all viable options" to procure crude oil at affordable rates, the finance ministry had said in its Monthly Economic Review released on April 7. Prior to that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that if fuel was available at a discount, India would buy it.

Russian traders, on the other hand, are offering discounts on coal, despite surging commodity prices globally, making it lucrative for Indian cement companies to import the fuel from Moscow.

Since the rupee-rouble trade pact is yet to materialise, cement companies are shifting to yuan payments.

What is the mechanism underpinning the yuan payment?

According to bankers, imports from Russia can be paid in yuan via multiple mechanisms. One way is that an India-based bank exchanges US dollars for yuan from its offshore branches in China or Hong Kong.

Another way is for an India-based bank to tie up with a Chinese bank for settlements. It is also possible for an Indian company to directly take a loan in yuan from a China-based bank.

“Most state-run banks send dollars to their offshore branches in Singapore, Hong Kong or China,” said another foreign exchange dealer at a state-run bank, requesting anonymity given the sensitive nature of the issue.

Will such a transaction have an impact on the rupee’s exchange rate?

According to Karan Mehrishi, an independent commentator on the economy, the implication for the rupee’s exchange rate because of the transaction will not be any different from one undertaken in the normal course.

“This is because such a transaction would have still involved selling the rupee to buy dollars for settlements,” said Mehrishi. “In any case, the rupee would be sold and will weaken given the dollar’s strength globally.”

What is the impact of such a transaction on India’s economy?

Economists said that since such a transaction is rare, it would be premature to assess its impact on India’s trade deficit, the current account deficit, and the overall economy even if it is followed by other companies. Moreover, the size of India’s trade with Russia is relatively small compared to that with other countries such as China. As such, one single transaction is not indicative of the potential larger impact.

“We will also have to see the accounting of yuan transactions - whether they are termed under Russian imports or Chinese imports,” said an economist at a private bank who did not wish to be named.

With companies chasing the cheapest inputs, it is worth asking if lower-priced Russian imports could reduce Indian inflation. Economists said any such assessment would be far too premature. For one, companies would have to first pass on the benefits of these lower-priced inputs to consumers in the form of cuts in selling prices. Only when that happens would there be any effect on inflation.​