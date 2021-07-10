MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Equitas receives RBI's approval for scheme of amalgamation

Apart from this, RBI has also that any 'no objection', if and when given on the Scheme of Amalgamation, would be without prejudice to the powers of RBI to initiate action if licensing guidelines are violated.

Moneycontrol News
July 10, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank | Representative image

Equitas Small Finance Bank | Representative image


Equitas Small Finance Bank on July 10 informed that it has received the Reserve Bank of India's approval for scheme of amalgamation, it said in a regulatory filing.

Apart from this, RBI has also conveyed that any 'no objection', if and when given on the Scheme of Amalgamation, would be without prejudice to the powers of RBI to initiate action if licensing guidelines are violated.

ALSO READ: Equitas Holdings Q1 Net Profit seen up 22.3% YoY to Rs. 70.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Earlier on July 9, RBI vide its communication to the Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (ESFBL) has permitted it to apply to RBI seeking approval for Scheme of Amalgamation.

Meanwhile, the initial promoter lock-in for the company -- Equitas -- expires on September 4, 2021. Citing this, ESFBL had requested RBI if a scheme of amalgamation of Equitas with the ESFBL can be submitted to RBI for approval, prior to the expiry of the said five years, to take effect after the initial promoter lock-in expires.

Close

Related stories

Following the approval, Equitas mentioned that they would be initiating steps to finalise the scheme of amalgamation, submit to theBoards of the firm and the ESFBL for approval.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Equitas #Equitas Small Finance Bank #RBI #Scheme of Amalgamation #SEBI
first published: Jul 10, 2021 03:20 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.