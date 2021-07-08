Equitas Holdings Q1 Net Profit seen up 22.3% YoY to Rs. 70.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Equitas Holdings | Investor CDC Group PLC reduced stake in the company to 5.23 percent from 7.84 percent via open market sale.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects Equitas Holdings to report net profit at Rs. 70.5 crore up 22.3% year-on-year (down 37.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 468.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 51.9% Y-o-Y (down 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 215.7 crore.

