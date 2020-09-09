EPFO to pay interest rate of 8.15% to subscribers

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board decided to pay a PF interest rate of 8.15 percent out of the 8.5 percent for 2019-20, CNBC-TV18 reported.

During a meeting, the board decided that the balance interest of 0.35 percent for 2019-20 will be paid in December through dilution of equity investments, the news channel reported.

The board was also expected to discuss selling exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings of 2016 in order to meet the PF 8.5 percent interest announced in March 2020, CNBC-TV18 reported earlier.

According to a Mint report, EPFO's ETF investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore have generated negative returns, which could hurt subscriber payout.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)