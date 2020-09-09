EPFO to pay interest rate of 8.15% to subscribers

The board was also expected to discuss selling ETF holdings of 2016 in order to meet the PF 8.5 percent interest set in March,
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board decided to pay a PF interest rate of 8.15 percent out of the 8.5 percent for 2019-20, CNBC-TV18 reported.
During a meeting, the board decided that the balance interest of 0.35 percent for 2019-20 will be paid in December through dilution of equity investments, the news channel reported.
The board was also expected to discuss selling exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings of 2016 in order to meet the PF 8.5 percent interest announced in March 2020, CNBC-TV18 reported earlier.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)