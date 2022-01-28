MARKET NEWS

    Elon Musk calls US President Joe Biden ‘sock puppet’

    Attempting to hit back at the President Joe Biden's remark highlighting Tesla rivals, Elon Musk first commented on the post, "Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle".

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Tesla founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk took a jibe at US President Joe Biden after Biden left Tesla out of a discussion on domestic electric vehicle (EV) production.

    "I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before," Joe Biden tweeted on Wednesday.

    The tweet included a video of Joe Biden speaking with General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra, who discussed the company's $7 billion investment into manufacturing new electric vehicles and battery cells in the state of Michigan.

    Attempting to hit back at the President's remark highlighting Tesla rivals, Elon Musk first commented on the post, "Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle."

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk to visit Berlin factory in mid February

    Further, a Twitter user commented on the US President's video saying, "Madness has taken national proportions ... Shame on Joe Biden and Mary Barra for this lie, it's so insignificant to be like that."

    In response, the tech giant tweeted, "Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form," using the sock emoji.

    musk biden

    Volkswagen, Ford Motors, and General Motors are among Tesla's top rival companies. Last year, Tesla surpassed $1 trillion in market value, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor, and General Motors.

    Tesla recorded a $5.5 billion profit in 2021 on the rising demand for electric vehicles. The electric carmaker, which scored an 87 percent jump in auto-deliveries last year in spite of the global semiconductor shortage, reported a 71 percent rise in revenues to $53.8 billion.

    Tesla posts record profit, won't produce new models in 2022

    The world's most valuable carmaker expects vehicle deliveries to grow by more than 50 per cent year-over-year in 2022.

    The world's richest man said that Tesla would not roll out new models this year but may launch its Cybertruck, Semi, and Roadster next year. Tesla is not currently working on a $25,000 model that Musk promised in 2020 would launch in three years.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Electric Vehicle #Elon Musk #EV #Joe Biden #Tesla
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 11:20 am
