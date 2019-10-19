App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED searching DHFL and Dheeraj Realty offices in Mumbai in connection to Iqbal Mirchi

The ED is conducting searches at the DHFL office in connection to loans given to Sublink Developers

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate
 
 
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at the offices of DHFL and Dheeraj Realty in Mumbai in regards to their alleged dealings with Iqbal Mirchi.

The ED is conducting searches at the DHFL office in connection to loans given to Sunblink Developers, which bought three properties from Iqbal Mirchi worth of Rs 225 crore in 2010.

Sunblink is a firm of Dheeraj Realty, whose promoter is the brother of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan. Sunblink received loans worth Rs 2,186 crore for these properties, which is yet to repay in full to DHFL.

"Some of the amounts were paid in dummy bank accounts in Chennai and a part of payment happened in Dubai as well which is under investigation," and ED document read.

Sunny Bhatija, Director of Sunblink Developers in his statement admitted that all negotiations with Iqbal Mirchi and his friend Hamayun Merchant were conducted by Ranjit Singh Bindra who is in ED custody.

Bindra had charged Rs 30 crore to broker the deal. He is also a relative of Dheeraj Realty promoters the Wadhawans.

The ED on October 18 conducted a 12-hour interrogation with former Maharashtra MP Praful Patel. The Directorate questioned Patel about financial transactions with Iqbal Mirchi's family and his meeting with Iqbal Mirchi in London.

The Directorate learned about a few phone calls made by Patel to Iqbal Mirchi through common friend who is also under probe. Patel might be called for the next round of questioning next week.

First Published on Oct 19, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Business #Companies #ED #probe

