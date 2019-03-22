App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ecxx.com secures VC funding; forges alliance with Ledger

ecxx.com will become the first digital asset exchange in Asia to use the Ledger Vault solution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Backed by an experienced management team well versed in token economics and blockchain ecosystem, ecxx.com isin the midst of applying for a recognised market operator license from regulators. ecxx.com will become the first digital asset exchange in Asia to use the Ledger Vault solution. Ledger is a global leader in security and infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications. More recently, its Ledger Nano X was awarded the CES Innovation Award in Cyber Security and Personal Privacy for 2019.

ecxx.com provides a digital asset exchange platform designed for both professional traders and retail investors. The platform aims to deliver trustable and secured digital asset trading services that allows users to buy, sell, and store digital assets. ecxx.com ensures protection of client assets with its world-class multi-layer security system.

The platform will officially launch on 21 March 2019 with more than 12,000 users already registered pre-launch. By running on its own in-house proprietary system, ecxx.com is able to run a full-suite crypto ecosystem with high liquidity.

Branson Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of ecxx.com said, "We see regulation and government licensing as critical factors that will drive the future of the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. As such, we intend to work closely with the regulators to have the right licenses in place for ecxx.com to grow into a leading digital asset exchange and a dominant player in the cryptocurrency market."
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 03:35 pm

#BFSITech #Business #finance #fintech #Techonology

