MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

We are committed to meeting divestment target for FY22: FM Sitharaman

Speaking at the annual conclave of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sitharaman said that the centre is committed to carrying out privatisation of companies like Air India, Bharat Petroleum, BEML, Shipping Corp, Container Corp, and others this year itself. The divestment target for 2021-22 is Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Arup Roychoudhury
August 12, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Modi government has committed itself to meeting the divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said on August 12.

Speaking at the annual conclave of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sitharaman said that the centre is committed to carrying out privatisation of companies like Air India, Bharat Petroleum, BEML, Shipping Corp, Container Corp, and others this year itself.

"We have shown that our privatisation and divestment initiatives are policy driven, and not discretionary in any manner. This policy driven privatisation will continue with same fervour," Sitharaman said.

The 2021-22 Union Budget has set a divestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, most of which is expected to come from privatisation and the LIC IPO. Sitharaman had also announced that two state-owned banks and a general insurance company will be privatised this year.

However, as Moneycontrol had reported earlier, given that the long, and hitherto untried process of privatising state-owned financial companies has just begun, the centre will look to meet the target by pushing forward with existing plans like Air India, BPCL, Pawan Hans, NINL, BEML and Shipping Corp.

Close

Related stories

Just a week after tabling the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said at the CII event that the government had been waiting for the arbitration and tribunal processes related to retrospective tax to reach conclusion.

"Once they reached a conclusion, we set to work. We were waiting for Monsoon Session to repeal retrospective tax," she said. Both Houses of Parliament have cleared the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which seeks to end the nine-year old retrospective tax.

Sitharaman also said it was a matter of pride for the government that it was working in a close partnership with the Reserve Bank of India to revive the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. "For us it is not a case of inflation versus growth. We will attend to inflation and take the necessary steps. But growth is also something we continue to focus on. It is growth which will improve people's lives and create jobs," she said.
Arup Roychoudhury
Tags: #Confederation of Indian Industries #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Aug 12, 2021 04:27 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.