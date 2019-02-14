Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Senior managers expect over 30% salary raise while moving jobs: Survey

About 30 percent candidates at the senior management level expect salary hikes of above 30 percent while moving jobs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

At a time when the availability of talent has been a cause of concern among India Inc., nearly 30 percent candidates at the senior management level expect salary raise of above 30 percent while moving jobs. A study titled 'CIEL Works' by CIEL HR Services said that 40 percent of the senior level talent expect a 20-30 percent raise.

Salary_hike

In the mid-level roles, about 50 percent of the candidates expect a salary increase of 20-30 percent. Candidates are most concerned about salaries. Work location and designation are the other two significant factors while negotiating a new job offer. This points to the fact that we have millennials in this group having an optimistic outlook of the job market.

The factors that play a role among senior management during a job switch include salary, benefits, variable pay, designation and job role level. Candidates in mid-level roles, on the other hand, are concerned about salaries, designation and variable pay.

related news

Job_challenge

At the entry level, candidates are most concerned about salaries. Work location and designation are the other two significant factors while negotiating a new job offer.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services said, “With the growing demand for skilled talent, availability is a major hurdle and many companies have been forced to raise the budgets for employee compensation and benefits faster than the inflation.”

The survey said talent availability, salaries and benefits have emerged as major challenges for employers this year. About 62 percent of companies said they will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks at recruiting while 59 percent of companies are making the workplace relevant for millennials.

Further, the survey said the use of social networks to build employer brand and attract candidates to job posts. It said organisations could work with their recruitment teams (outsourced or in-house) to drive their digital strategy to build employer brand and deploy the best practices to draw top talent towards them.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.