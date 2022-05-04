English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    RBI Governor to make unscheduled statement, spurring hike talk

    Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the public at 2 p.m. local time via You Tube, the central bank’s official Twitter account said

    Bloomberg
    May 04, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
    File photo (Image: Reuters)

    File photo (Image: Reuters)

    The Reserve Bank of India said its governor will make an unscheduled statement on Wednesday, sending bond yields surging on speculation of a rate hike.

    Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the public at 2 p.m. local time via You Tube, the central bank’s official Twitter account said, without providing more details. Yields on the benchmark 10-year bond jumped as much as nine basis points to 7.21%, while the benchmark stock index extended losses to 1.1%.

    Since the RBI turned hawkish last month as inflation jumped, traders have priced in the most aggressive rate hikes in the region for the central bank. The unscheduled statement comes just as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points later Wednesday, which may spur capital outflows from emerging markets.

    “Traders are trying to price in the possibility of an interim rate hike ahead of the Fed,” said Harish Agarwal, fixed income trader at FirstRand Bank.

    rbi hike graph

    Close

    Related stories

    The RBI shifted focus from growth to inflation in its April policy. Headline inflation stood at 6.95% in March, breaching the RBI’s comfort level of 6% for a third consecutive month. Economists expect price pressures to surge further in the coming months.

    India’s S&P BSE Sensex extended decline, falling as much as 1.1%. All but one of 19 sectoral sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined. The rupee was marginally higher.

    “Though the chances of a mid-policy rate increase looks thin, the fact that the Governor is making a surprise statement has become a perfect storm for equities,” said Abhay Agarwal, fund manager at Piper Serica Advisors Pvt.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #RBI #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: May 4, 2022 01:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.