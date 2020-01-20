App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Not seen an increase in stressed assets: Bandhan Bank CEO

Speaking about their expectations from the budget, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO said, the government has met industrialists and bankers to understand the ground reality.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Bandhan Bank acquired HDFC-backed Gruh Finance for $3.2 billion (roughly Rs 24,000 crore).
Bandhan Bank acquired HDFC-backed Gruh Finance for $3.2 billion (roughly Rs 24,000 crore).
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

With the Finance Minister all set to present the Union Budget 2020 in less than 10 days, the big focus this time around will be on how the government  stimulates the rural economy.

The street is wondering if there will be anything in terms of food subsidy, reforms on urea subsidy in order to boost rural markets. One beneficiaries of this kind of stimulus could be Bandhan Bank.

Speaking about their expectations from the budget, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO said that the government has met industrialists and bankers to understand the ground reality. “I expect that a good budget will come, which will help country’s economy and if there is economic growth then it will be impacted in a good way, unemployment will reduce,” he said.

Close

Talking about the bank's asset quality, Ghosh said, “I have not seen an increase in stressed assets. Our net non-performing assets (NPA) has come to 0.6 percent from 0.81 percent on back of Gruh Finance merger. The merger happened in mid-October and now the bank has taken the Gruh portfolio fully into their books.”

related news

“When Gruh was to merge, at that time Gruh’s total book had nearly Rs 17,000 crore. They had loan from other banks and bonds. We have repaid 50 percent of that loan, and for that we took some money from the market, which impacted the net interest margin (NIM) a bit but in next 1-2 quarters it will be normal,” said Ghosh, adding that they expect net interest margin to remain above 8 percent.

When asked how the civil unrest in Assam was impacting them, he said, “The situation is gradually improving in Assam. As per my previous experience from demonetisation and other things, these kind of things go on for maximum 3 months. There has been some improvement in the last couple of weeks, and in next couple of weeks, it will become totally normal.”

Source: CNBC-TV18

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #banking #Economy

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.