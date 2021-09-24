Net direct tax collections till September 22 grew 74%, says Finance Ministry

Gross direct tax collections at the near-halfway mark of the current fiscal year grew 47 percent, while net tax collections rose by 74 percent, the Finance Ministry said on September 24.

In a statement, the ministry said that as of September 22, net direct tax collections stood at Rs 5.71 lakh crore, a jump of 74 percent over Rs 3.27 lakh crore for the same period in 2020-21. The collections from April 1-September 22 this year were 27 percent higher even compared to the same period of pre-pandemic 2019-20 when net direct tax collection was Rs 4.49 lakh crore.

“The gross direct taxes till September 22 stand at Rs. 6.46 lakh crore compared to Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, registering a growth of 47 percent,” the Finance Ministry said. The gross collections till September 22 were 16.7 percent higher than the same period in 2019-20.

The halfway-mark of fiscal 2021-22 will be September 30. The collections till September 22 show that recovery has been very strong since the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May. That apart, strong GST collections mean that the tax revenues this fiscal year could exceed the budget targets.

2020-21 saw a nationwide lockdown in April-June where almost all economic activity came to a halt. Though the second wave saw higher COVID cases and deaths, the central, state, and local administrations had by then learned to deal with containment zones in a much better manner, thus ensuring that economic activity persisted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Despite extremely challenging initial months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the advance tax collection in the second quarter (July 1, 2021, to September 22, 2021) showed a growth of 51.5 percent over the corresponding period in FY 2020-21,” the ministry said.

The cumulative advance tax collections for the first and second quarter of the FY 2021-22 stand at Rs 2.53 lakh crore as of 22.09.2021, against advance tax collections of Rs 1.62 lakh crore for the corresponding period last year, it said, adding that refunds amounting to Rs 75,111 crore have also been issued in the FY 2021-22 so far.