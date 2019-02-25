App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nearly 2 crore jobs created in 16 months to December 2018: CSO report

The ESIC provides health insurance and medical services to its insured person covering all those establishment which have 20 or more workers and all those employees whose monthly wages are up to Rs 21,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nearly 2 crore jobs were created in 16 months to December 2018, according to the payroll data of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The ESIC data is one of payroll numbers released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in its reports based on people joining various social security schemes run by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA).

The ESIC provides health insurance and medical services to its insured person covering all those establishment which have 20 or more workers and all those employees whose monthly wages are up to Rs 21,000.

During September 2017 and December 2018, as many as 1.96 crore new subscribers joined the scheme.

related news

Similarly, the EPFO data showed that employment generation in the formal sector almost trebled to touch a 16-month high of 7.16 lakh in December 2018 compared to 2.37 lakh in the year-ago month. It indicated that around 72.32 lakh new subscribers were added to social security schemes of the EPFO from September 2017 to December 2018.

The EPFO covers all those firms that have 20 or more employees. Workers whose basic wages are up to Rs 15,000 per month at the time of joining the job are mandatorily covered under the scheme.

The estimated number of new NPS (National Pension Scheme) subscribers during the period September 2017 to December 2018 is 9,66,381. The NPS covers central and state government employees while others can voluntarily subscribes to it.

The present report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level, the report said.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #Business #Central Statistics Office #Economy #ESIC #India #jobs

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.