MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!

economy

Montek Singh Ahluwalia on why the 1991 reforms were a watershed moment for India's economy

Former Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia was the Commerce Secretary when then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh presented the 1991-92 Union Budget. Soon after that, Ahluwalia moved to North Block to become the Economic Affairs Secretary and then the Finance Secretary, assisting Singh and Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in implementing the reforms. In an interaction with Moneycontrol’s Arup Roychoudhury, Ahluwalia reminisces about his role as part of Rao’s inner-circle of officials, the challenges they faced, and the work they had to put in.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.