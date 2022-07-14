English
    Maharashtra cuts VAT on petrol by Rs 5/litre, on diesel by Rs 3/litre

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Sindh announced the cut in fuel prices on July 14

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel.

    The price cut was announced by the CM after the state Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on July 14, ANI reported.

    Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra hailed the decision as a “great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus”.

    “Happy to announce that new government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce petrol & diesel prices by Rs 5/litre & Rs 3/litre respectively,” he tweeted. Fadnavis said that the state will carry the burden of Rs 6,000 crore for this decision.

    He added that the step comes after appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for benefit to common citizens.

    Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas also chipped in, calling the move a "welcome decision" in a tweet.
    Tags: #diesel #Economy #fuel #India #petrol
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 01:28 pm
