MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India committed to bring natural gas under GST, says PM Modi

PM Modi said India was spending 7.5 trillion rupees ($103.05 billion) over 5 years to build its oil and gas infrastructure.

Reuters
February 17, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

India is committed to bring natural gas into the goods and services tax regime to make prices cheaper and uniform across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

He said India was spending 7.5 trillion rupees ($103.05 billion) over 5 years to build its oil and gas infrastructure.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Economy #GST #Narendra Modi #natural gas
first published: Feb 17, 2021 05:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.