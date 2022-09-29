English
    In Pics: How to use National Single Window to kickstart your business

    The system's Know Your Approvals module supplies approval information across over 30 central departments and several states.

    September 29, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
    Representative image.

    India's National Single Window System is a digital platform for investors to identify and to apply for approvals as per their business requirements. The system's Know Your Approvals module supports information across over 30 central departments and several states. The portal also hosts applications for approvals from 24 central departments and 16 state governments. Anyone wishing to start a new business can also register their firm here, see what approvals are needed and apply for those.

    National Single Window, which has been functional for over a year as on September 2022, can also be used to apply for special schemes such as the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme, and for ethanol projects under the Ethanol Blending Programme.

    National Single Window, which has been functional for over a year as on September 2022, can also be used to apply for special schemes such as the Vehicle Scrappage Policy. National Single Window, which has been functional for over a year, can also be used to apply for special schemes such as the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, the Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme, and for ethanol projects under the Ethanol Blending Programme.

    The portal can be used to get access for across central government departments and state governments. The key ministries include Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, among others.

    The National Single Window has a very useful Know Your Approval module, which allows investors to drill down the list of approvals that may be required to start business operations in India. This list of approvals across Centre and states, can then be used to apply for approvals that can be availed.

    The Know Your Approvals module is quite intuitive and easy to use. The investor has to answer various questions in the business and sector context, after which a list of approvals needed is generated.

    After the Know Your Approvals process id done, the list of approvals can be downloaded. Investors can then also register and apply for approvals that they want. The National Single Window portal is easy to use with detailed guidelines and a dedicated helpdesk available.

    The National Single Window is a revolutionary step to facilitate ease of doing business. As seen above, the platform facilitates new as well as experience investors to start a business in India.
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 02:12 pm
