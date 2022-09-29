In Pics: How to use National Single Window to kickstart your business

Representative image.

India’s National Single Window System is a digital platform that helps investors to identify approvals needed for starting a business before allowing the businessmen to apply for them. The system’s Know Your Approvals module supplies approval information across over 30 central departments and several states. The portal also hosts applications for approvals from 24 central departments and 16 state governments. Anyone wishing to start a new business can also register their firm here, see what approvals are needed, and apply for those.

National Single Window, which has been functional for over a year, can also be used to apply for special schemes such as the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, the Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme, and for ethanol projects under the Ethanol Blending Programme.

The portal can be used to get access to information from across central government departments and state governments. The key ministries on the platform include Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The National Single Window has a very useful Know Your Approval module, which helps investors create a list of approvals that may be required to start business operations in India. This list of approvals is across Centre and states, and can be used to apply for approvals.

The Know Your Approvals module is quite intuitive and easy to use. The investor has to answer various questions in the business and sector context, after which a list of approvals is generated.

After the Know Your Approvals process, the list of approvals can be downloaded. Investors can also register and apply for approvals that they want. The National Single Window portal is easy to use with detailed guides and a dedicated helpdesk.