English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Gujarat and Karnataka best in developing startup ecosystem: Centre's rankings show

    Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha have occupied the second tier in the rankings. Among smaller states, Jammu and Kashmir have entered this list.

    Subhayan Chakraborty
    July 04, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Gujarat has emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs for the third year in a row, along with Karnataka, according to the official ranking of states by the Centre. Meghalaya has topped the list of small states.

    The third edition of the State's Startup Ranking 2021 organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) showed significant improvement in the startup ecosystem in the country, and a higher diffusion of startup culture to smaller states.

    States are categorised as best performers, top performers, leaders and aspiring leaders, on the basis of feedback for the reforms carried out.  This year, the exercise assessed the states’ performance across seven reform areas divided into 26 action points.

    Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha have occupied the second tier in the rankings, and are categorised as top performers. Among smaller states, Jammu and Kashmir have entered this list.

    Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Assam have made it to the third tier, categorised as leaders. Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Goa are in this tier as part of the small state's list.

    Close

    Related stories

    India currently has 70,809 startups nationwide which are recognized by the government, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said while releasing the latest ranking. The country has become the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. The number of recognized startups have risen from just 726 in FY17.

    A total of 31 States and UTs took part in the exercise this year which included 24 States and 7 UTs.

    The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

    States in focus

    Gujarat has now been recognized as the best performer for the third consecutive year. An open challenge launched by Student Startup and Innovation Policy Cell (SSIP) of Gujarat's Education department has found an honourable mention in the report.

    It engages students, innovators, and startups to ideate and implement sustainable solutions to enable communities to respond to the health, social and economic challenges of the pandemic. Through this challenge, entrepreneurs could receive a seed grant of up to Rs 2 lakh per project.

    Due to the impact of COVID-19, the period of consideration for the third edition of the States’ Startup Ranking was from 1st October 2019 to 31st July 2021.

    The Commerce and Industry Som Parkash has allocated at least Rs 2,791.29 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India, which in turn committed Rs 6,795 crore to 82 Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), data submitted to Parliament shows. Meanwhile, Rs 8,785 crore has been invested by supported AIFs in 574 startups.

     

    Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 7 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry issues and government policy. He was earlier with the Business Standard newspaper.
    Tags: #DPIIT #ecosystem #Gujarat #India startup #Karnataka #Meghalaya #Piyush Goyal #Startup #startup ranking
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 02:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.