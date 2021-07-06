GST collection for June falls to Rs 92,849 crore, drops below Rs 1 lakh crore first time in nine months

Representative image

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections for June 2021 fell to Rs 92,849 crore, the Finance Ministry said on July 6. This is the first time in nine months that monthly GST collection has slipped below the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark.

The last time this happened was in September 2020, when the GST collection was Rs 95,480 crore.

Lockdown impact

"The GST collection for June 2021 is related to the business transactions made during May 2021. During May, most of the States/UTs were under either complete or partial lockdown due to COVID-19," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The June figure compares to GST collection of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in May. In April, GST collections came in at Rs 1.41 lakh crore, the highest ever since the introduction of the nationwide tax.

Yet, the revenues for June 2021 are 2 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, the finance ministry said.

The figure includes GST collected from domestic transactions between June 5 and July 5 as taxpayers were given relief in the form of waiver and reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for those with aggregate turnover up to Rs 5 crore, the ministry said.

The Centre settled Rs 19,286 crore to Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Rs 16,939 crore to State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) from the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) as regular settlement during the month.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY India, said: "The collections are for the supplies made in the month of May, where several parts of the country were under the lockdown, so this dip is on the expected lines. With significant relaxations in lockdown and business supplies picking up, the collections should see a definite uptick in the coming months."

"The e-way bill data for the month of May 2021 shows that during the month, 3.99 crore e-way bills were generated as compared to 5.88 crore in the month of April 2021, down by more than 30 percent," it said.