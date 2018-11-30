GDP growth slows down to 7.1% in September quarter

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1 percent in July-September, down from 8.2 percent in the previous quarter as high fuel prices, a sliding rupee and relatively weaker rural demand appeared to have applied the brakes on the economy.

Despite slight deceleration in the second quarter of 2018-19, GDP grew considerably faster than the previous year's 6.3 percent growth in the same quarter.

Latest national income data put out by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on November 30, gross value added (GVA) at 2011-12 prices, which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.9 percent in July-September, slower than the previous quarter's 8 percent, but faster than the previous year's 6.1 percent growth in same quarter.

GVA serves as a more realistic proxy to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in the economy.

The growth in India's real or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) in April-June, however, is also partly because of a favourable "base effect," magnifying the expansion pace in the broader economy.

The manufacturing sector grew 7.4 percent in July-September, slowing down considerably from 13.5 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

The agriculture sector grew 3.8 percent during July-September from 5.3 percent in the previous quarter.

The deceleration in the farm sector could be partly because of a patchy distribution of the monsoon rains, flooding in some areas as well as late withdrawal of rains from some regions, damaging crops.

The latest GDP data comes two days after the NITI Aayog and the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released on November 28 the 'back-series' of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data from 2005-06, using a new methodology, that shaved off the previous growth estimates by a few percentage points in several years.

The new data showed that the Indian economy did not grow at a scorching pace during the erstwhile UPA government's years as it was earlier made out to be.

The data has triggered a raging debate over the formula with the Congress accusing the government of manipulating data.