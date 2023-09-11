G20 Summit: China miscalculated India's emergence, says Arvind Panagariya

India-China-G20

Noted economist and former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, believes China miscalculated India's emergence at the world stage.

Pangariya shared with Moneycontrol that India's display of diplomatic prowess at G20 has put China in a not-so-happy situation at the international forum. "China did not anticipate that the world powers will so quickly turn towards India," he said.

Though Chinese President Xi Jinping's absence from the G20 Summit was seen by most as a setback, international media reported that fellow G20 nations have hailed India’s success in reaching the agreement on a joint communique that remained in doubt till days before the world leaders gathered.

"There was probably a miscalculation on China's part on becoming the co-equal of the United States of America (USA)," Panagariya said. He noted that the US would not give China an easy path to become a 'co-equal' with them.

On September 9, Prime Minister Modi announced that the members of the G20 have reached a consensus on a joint statement. The adoption of a Leaders' Declaration came after intense speculation as to whether India would be able to bring together the different factions of the G20 and agree on the language to describe the contentious issue of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the G20 Declaration was historical and path-breaking with 100 percent consensus on all developmental and geopolitical issues.

Days before the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that President Xi Jinping will not attend the Summit and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang.

