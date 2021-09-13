CPI inflation in August cools further to 5.30%

Consumer Price Index-based Inflation (CPI) for August 2021 came in at 5.30 percent, compared with 5.59 percent in July, as food prices cooled further, especially in the case of vegetable inflation, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on September 13.

Consumer Food Price Inflation (CFPI) for August stood at 3.11 percent compared to 3.96 percent in July.

However, concerns remained with high edible oil prices, which registered an increase of 33 percent year-on-year (YoY).

CPI for July had come back within the Monetary Policy Committee's inflation targeting range of 4 (+/-2) percent, after two months of being above 6 percent.

It was 6.30 percent in May, as food prices had hardened, and transportation costs rose due to higher petrol and diesel prices and localised lockdowns. Headline retail inflation had cooled slightly to 6.26 percent in June.

(This is a developing story, more to follow)