App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash withdrawals at PoS terminals: RBI releases FAQs

Cardholders can withdraw cash using their debit cards and open system prepaid cards issued by banks in India under this facility. However, credit cards cannot be used in this facility.However, credit cards cannot be used in this facility, RBI said.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
RBI HQ
RBI HQ

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 5 spelt out the guidelines related to cash withdrawals from point of sale (PoS) terminals.

Cardholders can withdraw cash using their debit cards and open system prepaid cards issued by banks in India under this facility. However, credit cards cannot be used in this facility, RBI said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

Adding to it the central bank said under this facility cash can also be withdrawn at PoS terminals through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as well as through use of electronic cards that are linked to overdraft facility provided with Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.

related news

Withdrawal of cash upto Rs 2,000 per day, per card in tier III to VI centres can be done by cardholders. At Tier I and II centres, the withdrawal limit is Rs 1000 per card per day under this facility with withdrawal charges will not exceed 1 percent of the transaction amount.

RBI added all PoS terminals will not have this facility. The designated merchant establishments have to clearly indicate the availability of this facility along with the charges, if any, payable by the customer.

Cardholders are able to withdraw cash at such designated merchant establishments, irrespective of the fact whether the card issuer and the acquiring bank are the same or not.  The merchant is required to provide a printed receipt generated by the PoS terminal. In case the facility is availed along with the purchase of merchandise, the receipt generated shall separately indicate the amount of cash withdrawn, the release said.

In case the card issuer does not respond within the stipulated time, or the reply received is not satisfactory then the cardholder can lodge a complaint under the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, RBI said.

The local area banks shall require the approval of RBI for providing this facility.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #India #PoS terminals #RBI #Reseve Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.