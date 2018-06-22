Cabinet nod to set up private industrial park as DTA

Odisha cabinet has approved a proposal to utilise a piece of land in Ganjam district as a Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) to set up a Private Industrial Park by a Tata group company, a government official said today.

The DTA is a zone outside an SEZ, enabling companies to set up manufacturing units that cater to the needs of the domestic market, whereas an SEZ is for export oriented units.

The approval was made at the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday, chief secretary A P Padhi said.

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructural Development Corporation (IDCO) had earlier been handed over 2970 acre land at Gopalpur in Ganjam district. Out of that, the Centre has notified 1235 acre to be utilised by TATA Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd (TSSEZL).

The remaining 1735 acre would be utilised by the TSSEZL for setting up a Private Industrial Park as Domestic Tariff Area, Padhi said.

The cabinet also approved alienation of a government land free of premium and free of incidental charges and free of capitalised value of land revenue in favour of the Ministry of Railways for construction of railway projects in inaccessible areas of Odisha.

The government land measuring 881.745 acre of 172 villages of Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts will be alienated for the construction of Daspalla-Bolangir segment of Khurda-Bolangir New Broad Gauge Railway line, the chief secretary said.

The cabinet also sanctioned lease of land to IIM Sambalpur free of premium and incidental charges for setting up its permanent campus, he said. The IIM will have to make a payment of Rs 100 per acre per annum towards annual ground rent, and cess at the rate of 75 per cent of the ground rent, Padhi said.

Several rural piped water supply projects were also okayed by the cabinet yesterday.