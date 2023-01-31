English
    Economic Survey 2023: Unregulated Crypto a cause for concern, common approach necessary for regulation

    The survey highlighted concerns with crypto asset exchanges, wallet providers, and crypto conglomerates

    January 31, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

    The Economic Survey 2023 has strongly pitched for a common approach for regulation of private crypto currencies saying that unregulated crypto market pause challenges to financial systems globally.

    “The fact that crypto is yet largely unregulated is a cause for concern globally, the economic survey showed,” the survey tabled in Parliament on January 31 said.

    Monitoring and regulating cryptocurrencies have been tricky, and regulators across the globe find it challenging to keep track of the new and emerging issues in the fast-moving uncharted field, the survey showed.

    Resistance from RBI