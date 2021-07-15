EaseMyTrip offers full refund, no cancellation charge on flight tickets

Representative Image (Source: Shutterstock)

Online travel agency platform EaseMyTrip is offering full refunds and no cancellation charges on domestic air tickets booked through their platform.

Customers can avail of the refund by uploading a doctor's prescription if they cancel tickets due to an illness or if any of their loved ones fall ill, the company said in a press release.

The company's move comes in the wake of a rise in advance bookings due to uncertainties around available capacity in domestic flights and lockdowns being imposed by state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Led by a surge in domestic travel, advance booking have doubled this year compared to last year. In fact, bookings are up three times in the past few days compared to mid-May," said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.

In the past two weeks, tourists have rushed to popular destinations to celebrate the end of lockdown restrictions.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Industry experts have estimated that more than 5 lakh tourists rushed to Himachal Pradesh after the restrictions were eased, while 2-3 lakh went to Gujarat, Uttrakhand, and Goa over the past two weeks.

EaseMyTrip expects the current boom in the tourism industry to sustain and is eyeing 100 percent growth this year.

"We anticipate a huge pent-up demand for the travel and tourism sector post the vaccination drive across India, giving us strong revenue visibility for years to come. All in all, we are hopeful of more than 100 percent growth vis-a-vis last year," Pitti had said earlier this week.

Pitti said the increased pace of vaccination in the country and the government's decision to provide free visas to the first five lakh tourists will boost the country's inbound tourism as well as the economic activities and sectors that are dependent on it.

EaseMyTrip had reported a revenue of Rs 106.69 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 61 crore in the financial year 2020-21.