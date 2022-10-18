ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.74 crore, up 51.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.74 crore in September 2022 up 51.79% from Rs. 69.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2022 down 3.86% from Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in September 2022 up 0.92% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2021.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.28 in September 2021.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 530.95 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.65% returns over the last 6 months and 19.64% over the last 12 months.