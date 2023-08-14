English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zenith SP&I Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.40 crore, down 59.1% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.40 crore in June 2023 down 59.1% from Rs. 59.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 down 20637.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 136.36% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2022.

    Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.63% returns over the last 6 months and -37.59% over the last 12 months.

    Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4030.5559.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4030.5559.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.9823.6445.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.000.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.22-2.57-4.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.814.301.38
    Depreciation0.670.640.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.471.9914.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.741.551.12
    Other Income0.160.190.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.591.741.93
    Interest0.720.980.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.310.761.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.310.761.91
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.310.761.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.05-0.50-1.90
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.360.260.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.360.260.01
    Equity Share Capital142.28142.28142.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.010.13
    Diluted EPS-0.160.010.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.010.13
    Diluted EPS-0.160.010.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

