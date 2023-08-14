Zenith SP&I Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.40 crore, down 59.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.40 crore in June 2023 down 59.1% from Rs. 59.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 down 20637.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 136.36% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2022.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.63% returns over the last 6 months and -37.59% over the last 12 months.