Zee Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.89 crore, down 33.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.89 crore in June 2023 down 33.93% from Rs. 148.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.19 crore in June 2023 down 543.74% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.84 crore in June 2023 down 154.52% from Rs. 30.89 crore in June 2022.

Zee Media shares closed at 13.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.