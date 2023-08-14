English
    Zee Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.89 crore, down 33.93% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.89 crore in June 2023 down 33.93% from Rs. 148.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.19 crore in June 2023 down 543.74% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.84 crore in June 2023 down 154.52% from Rs. 30.89 crore in June 2022.

    Zee Media shares closed at 13.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Media Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.89109.48148.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.89109.48148.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.7740.4146.70
    Depreciation11.8915.7316.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.9467.4772.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.71-14.1312.33
    Other Income1.9813.492.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.73-0.6414.42
    Interest5.456.526.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.18-7.167.66
    Exceptional Items6.80-38.86--
    P/L Before Tax-27.38-46.027.66
    Tax-7.19-4.623.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.19-41.404.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.19-41.404.55
    Equity Share Capital62.5462.5462.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.660.07
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.660.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.660.07
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.660.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

