MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zee Entertainment posts Q1 net profit of Rs 209 crore

According to the company, the impact on its result is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities, hence it is not comparable.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 29.28 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was Rs 1,808.56 crore as against Rs 1,338.41 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

ZEEL's total expenses stood at Rs 1,501.62 crore during the June 2021 quarter.

According to the company, the impact on its result is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities, hence it is not comparable.

"The impact on the results for the quarter ended 30th June 2021 and earlier quarters is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities. Hence, the results for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented," it said.

Close

Related stories

Revenue from advertisement was at Rs 926.61 crore in the April-June 2021 quarter. It was Rs 421.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Subscription revenue was at Rs 813.05 crore as against Rs 744.311 crore in Q1/FY 2020-21.

Revenue from 'other sales and services' was at Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 146.63 crore a year ago.

Its shares on Friday settled at Rs 196.65 a unit on the BSE, down 2.50 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Results #Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd.Business
first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:49 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.