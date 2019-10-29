Xo - Tronics Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 27.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in September 2019 down 27.29% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019 up 149.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.

Xo - Tronics shares closed at 0.73 on August 25, 2015 (BSE)