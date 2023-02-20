English
    WSFx Global Pay Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore, up 44.98% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WSFx Global Pay are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.98% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 124.05% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 167.92% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

    WSFx Global Pay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

    WSFx Global Pay shares closed at 33.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.95% returns over the last 6 months and 40.55% over the last 12 months.

    WSFx Global Pay
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.2013.887.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.2013.887.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.823.763.01
    Depreciation0.440.430.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.668.866.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.83-2.11
    Other Income0.360.350.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.641.18-1.90
    Interest0.300.250.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.93-2.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.340.93-2.05
    Tax-----0.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.340.93-1.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.340.93-1.42
    Equity Share Capital11.6011.6011.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.81-1.22
    Diluted EPS0.290.81-1.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.81-1.22
    Diluted EPS0.290.81-1.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am