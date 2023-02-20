WSFx Global Pay Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore, up 44.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.98% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 124.05% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 167.92% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

WSFx Global Pay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

WSFx Global Pay shares closed at 33.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.95% returns over the last 6 months and 40.55% over the last 12 months.