WPIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.97 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.97 crore in December 2021 up 3.79% from Rs. 103.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021 down 49.74% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021 down 42.89% from Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2020.

WPIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.47 in December 2020.

WPIL shares closed at 895.30 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.63% returns over the last 6 months and 42.58% over the last 12 months.