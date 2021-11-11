Wonderla Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.21 crore, up 9385.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.21 crore in September 2021 up 9385.12% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2021 up 41.24% from Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021 up 68.52% from Rs. 7.56 crore in September 2020.

Wonderla shares closed at 245.65 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.75% returns over the last 6 months and 41.46% over the last 12 months.