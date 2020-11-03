Wonderla Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 99.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 99.56% from Rs. 40.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2020 down 9960.3% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.56 crore in September 2020 down 188.01% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2019.

Wonderla shares closed at 156.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -45.13% over the last 12 months.