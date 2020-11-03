Wonderla Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 99.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 99.56% from Rs. 40.82 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2020 down 9960.3% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.56 crore in September 2020 down 188.01% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2019.
Wonderla shares closed at 156.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -45.13% over the last 12 months.
|Wonderla Holidays
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.02
|40.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.02
|40.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.01
|2.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.14
|-0.01
|2.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.02
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.75
|5.36
|9.42
|Depreciation
|12.64
|10.39
|10.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.42
|6.52
|21.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.78
|-22.27
|-5.02
|Other Income
|1.58
|1.82
|3.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.20
|-20.45
|-1.91
|Interest
|0.13
|0.14
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.33
|-20.59
|-2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.33
|-20.59
|-2.09
|Tax
|-4.54
|-6.08
|-2.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.80
|-14.51
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.80
|-14.51
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|56.53
|56.52
|56.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|-2.57
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.79
|-2.57
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|-2.57
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.79
|-2.57
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am