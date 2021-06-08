Wonderla Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.30 crore, down 21.5% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.30 crore in March 2021 down 21.5% from Rs. 42.42 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021 down 411.6% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021 down 46.69% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2020.
Wonderla shares closed at 210.90 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)
|Wonderla Holidays
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.22
|4.92
|42.37
|Other Operating Income
|0.08
|--
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|33.30
|4.92
|42.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.98
|0.47
|2.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.78
|0.21
|2.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.07
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.14
|6.20
|9.45
|Depreciation
|10.22
|10.41
|10.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.81
|8.07
|22.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.67
|-20.52
|-5.28
|Other Income
|1.49
|1.41
|2.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.19
|-19.11
|-2.79
|Interest
|0.10
|0.11
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.28
|-19.22
|-2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|3.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.28
|-19.22
|0.42
|Tax
|-1.41
|-4.47
|-1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.87
|-14.75
|1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.87
|-14.75
|1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|56.53
|56.53
|56.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-2.61
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-2.61
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-2.61
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-2.61
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
