Wonderla Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.30 crore, down 21.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.30 crore in March 2021 down 21.5% from Rs. 42.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021 down 411.6% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021 down 46.69% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2020.

Wonderla shares closed at 210.90 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)