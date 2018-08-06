West Leisure standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.01 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 2.19 0.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 2.19 0.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 -- 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 -0.09 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 2.28 0.78 Other Income 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 2.28 0.78 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 2.28 0.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.03 2.28 0.78 Tax -0.01 0.00 0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 2.28 0.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 2.28 0.75 Equity Share Capital 3.05 3.05 3.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.08 7.47 2.47 Diluted EPS -0.08 7.47 2.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.08 7.47 2.47 Diluted EPS -0.08 7.47 2.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited