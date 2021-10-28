Welspun India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,782.11 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,782.11 crore in September 2021 up 16.03% from Rs. 1,535.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.92 crore in September 2021 down 15.58% from Rs. 150.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.84 crore in September 2021 down 9.57% from Rs. 310.57 crore in September 2020.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2020.

Welspun India shares closed at 145.00 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.82% returns over the last 6 months and 93.46% over the last 12 months.