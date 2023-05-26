Waterbase Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.62 crore, up 70.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.62 crore in March 2023 up 70.42% from Rs. 38.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 up 69.23% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 118.77% from Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022.

Waterbase shares closed at 69.99 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.59% over the last 12 months.