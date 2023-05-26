English
    Waterbase Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.62 crore, up 70.42% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.62 crore in March 2023 up 70.42% from Rs. 38.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 up 69.23% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 118.77% from Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022.

    Waterbase shares closed at 69.99 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.59% over the last 12 months.

    Waterbase
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.6270.6938.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.6270.6938.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.7664.2435.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.750.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.05-14.38-8.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.987.886.69
    Depreciation2.322.342.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8112.7110.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.63-2.85-8.60
    Other Income1.290.420.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-2.43-7.92
    Interest0.950.790.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.29-3.22-8.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.29-3.22-8.13
    Tax-0.39-0.84-1.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.90-2.39-6.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.90-2.39-6.19
    Equity Share Capital41.4341.4341.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.58-1.49
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.58-1.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.58-1.49
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.58-1.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

