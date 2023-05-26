Waterbase Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.62 crore, up 70.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.62 crore in March 2023 up 70.42% from Rs. 38.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 up 69.23% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 118.77% from Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022.
Waterbase shares closed at 69.99 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.59% over the last 12 months.
|Waterbase
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.62
|70.69
|38.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.62
|70.69
|38.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.76
|64.24
|35.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.75
|0.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.05
|-14.38
|-8.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.98
|7.88
|6.69
|Depreciation
|2.32
|2.34
|2.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.81
|12.71
|10.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.63
|-2.85
|-8.60
|Other Income
|1.29
|0.42
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-2.43
|-7.92
|Interest
|0.95
|0.79
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-3.22
|-8.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|-3.22
|-8.13
|Tax
|-0.39
|-0.84
|-1.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|-2.39
|-6.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|-2.39
|-6.19
|Equity Share Capital
|41.43
|41.43
|41.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.58
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.58
|-1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.58
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.58
|-1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited