Waterbase Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore in December 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 61.37% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Waterbase shares closed at 74.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -28.84% over the last 12 months.