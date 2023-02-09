Waterbase Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore in December 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 61.37% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
Waterbase shares closed at 74.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -28.84% over the last 12 months.
|Waterbase
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.69
|87.91
|58.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.69
|87.91
|58.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.24
|74.29
|30.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.75
|1.06
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.38
|-7.99
|13.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.88
|7.02
|6.44
|Depreciation
|2.34
|2.22
|1.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.71
|11.20
|8.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.85
|0.10
|-2.40
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.41
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.43
|0.51
|-1.71
|Interest
|0.79
|0.19
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.22
|0.32
|-1.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.22
|0.32
|-1.95
|Tax
|-0.84
|0.10
|-0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.39
|0.22
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.39
|0.22
|-1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|41.43
|41.43
|41.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|0.05
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|0.05
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|0.05
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|0.05
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited